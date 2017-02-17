Video: Arklatex Outlook Sat 2/18 pm
A warm front is moving across the region ahead of our next upper level disturbance which will swing through Monday bringing a rainy start to the week. Saturday night into Sunday, lows will settle into the 50s and low 60s.
