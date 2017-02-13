Valentine's Day Vote Scheduled In Oklahoma
Some Oklahoma voters can spend part of their Valentine's Day at the polls. News On 6 will have election results online and on air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|23 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,382
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|5 hr
|otis
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|11 hr
|Mommabear
|90
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|15 hr
|clueless
|1
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Mon
|copywrite
|1
|Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost...
|Sun
|abuse
|1
|Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC