Trump orders review of Obama rule protecting small streams
On Saturday, Scott Pruitt, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency said that the agency will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations as soon as next week. At the Conservative Political Action summit in Washington DC, Pruitt said, "I think there are some regulations that in the near-term need to be rolled back in a very aggressive way.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|4 hr
|some chick
|2
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,524
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|Julie
|83,938
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|21 hr
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Feb 26
|xxx
|4
|Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol'
|Feb 25
|thirddaynotjarsof...
|1
