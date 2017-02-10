Trump Approves Disaster Funding For Oklahoma After January Winter Storm
President Donald Trump on Friday approved disaster funding for the state of Oklahoma for mid-January's severe winter storm. The approved disaster declaration free up federal funding for supplemental assistance to state, tribal and local recovery efforts for the counties of Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods, and Woodward.
