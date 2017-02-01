Trial set for Tulsa officer charged in death of unarmed man
An Oklahoma police officer accused of manslaughter in the death of a Tulsa man last year will be going to trial in May. Last September, 40-year-old Terence Crutcher was shot and killed by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his car was stopped in the middle of a roadway. "He was mumbling to himself and would not answer any of Officer Shelby's questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|24 min
|Retribution
|133
|Drunken driver swerves onto set of DUI awarenes...
|1 hr
|aware
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,265
|Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination ...
|4 hr
|rainbowafterthestorm
|1
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|4 hr
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|WarForOil
|83,933
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|16 hr
|emergency
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC