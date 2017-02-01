Trial set for Tulsa officer charged i...

Trial set for Tulsa officer charged in death of unarmed man

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma police officer accused of manslaughter in the death of a Tulsa man last year will be going to trial in May. Last September, 40-year-old Terence Crutcher was shot and killed by Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby after his car was stopped in the middle of a roadway. "He was mumbling to himself and would not answer any of Officer Shelby's questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 24 min Retribution 133
News Drunken driver swerves onto set of DUI awarenes... 1 hr aware 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,265
News Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination ... 4 hr rainbowafterthestorm 1
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... 4 hr astuteassumptions... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 16 hr WarForOil 83,933
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... 16 hr emergency 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,457,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC