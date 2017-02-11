The Oklahoman's real estate notes for Feb. 25, 2017
This is one of the Boeing Co. buildings at SW 59 and Air Depot Boulevard. [PHOTO BY PAUL HELLSTERN, THE OKLAHOMAN ARCHIVES] Oklahoma City-based Guernsey has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies' 50th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for the Boeing Co.
