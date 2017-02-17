The Oklahoman's real estate notes for Feb. 18, 2017
The Oklahoma Historical Society will debut History OffCenter, a new series focused on immersive, engaging experiences, at 6 p.m. Thursday at 21c Museum Hotel, 900 West Main St. Mingle, drink and hear a presentation by Fred Hall of Hall Capital, Graham Colton of The Jones Assembly and Bob Blackburn of the OHS on the history and future of the Film Row District. A cash bar will be available.
