The Oklahoman's real estate notes for...

The Oklahoman's real estate notes for Feb. 18, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Oklahoma Historical Society will debut History OffCenter, a new series focused on immersive, engaging experiences, at 6 p.m. Thursday at 21c Museum Hotel, 900 West Main St. Mingle, drink and hear a presentation by Fred Hall of Hall Capital, Graham Colton of The Jones Assembly and Bob Blackburn of the OHS on the history and future of the Film Row District. A cash bar will be available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,419
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) 19 hr Youngin 91
News washington_post_staff 19 hr USA Today 1
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Wed Black Terror 3
News Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h... Feb 14 cpeter1313 1
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... Feb 14 otis 1
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... Feb 13 clueless 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 278,973,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC