The Latest: Oklahoma agencies face $34.6M in cuts this year

Oklahoma's finance director says he plans to order cuts totaling $34.6 million to all state-appropriated state agencies beginning next month because of lagging revenues. Public schools will receive the largest cut of about $11.1 million.

