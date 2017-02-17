The Latest: Oklahoma agencies face $34.6M in cuts this year
Oklahoma's finance director says he plans to order cuts totaling $34.6 million to all state-appropriated state agencies beginning next month because of lagging revenues. Public schools will receive the largest cut of about $11.1 million.
