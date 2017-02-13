Suspected Oklahoma Shooter Accused of Stealing Insurance Money
An FBI affidavit filed says an Oklahoma man, who authorities say fatally shot himself after being suspected of killing two people, faced five felony counts of uttering forged instruments in connection with an insurance scheme. The affidavit says 55-year-old Timothy Michael Deffner, of Norman, allegedly stole more than $67,300 in payments from an insurance company meant to cover a property damage claim on a home his in-laws owned.
