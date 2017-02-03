State financial aid growing despite O...

State financial aid growing despite Oklahoma's higher ed budget woes

The amount of financial aid awarded to college students has nearly quadrupled since 2000, even though state funding for higher education is flat. The appropriation to Oklahoma's higher education system has increased and declined over the years - peaking at more than $1 billion in Fiscal Year 2008 - but for FY17 it stands at $810 million, the same amount that was appropriated 16 years ago.

