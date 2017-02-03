Sexual harassment scandal results in new requirements for Oklahoma's state representatives
In the wake of a sexual harassment scandal, state representatives will be required to complete training about the issue every year and to sign an anti-fraternization agreement every elected term. McCall also agreed to make the House employment policy clearer "on the proper chain of command and authority between the House and its employees."
