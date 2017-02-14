Sex harassment in statehouses easy to...

Sex harassment in statehouses easy to conceal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

When Carol Johnson landed a position as a legislative assistant in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, she saw it as an exciting step toward her goal of serving in elected office herself someday. But the experience soon soured, Johnson says, when the member she worked for began remarking on her figure and her attire, and later asked her to send him nude photos of herself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,384
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... 12 hr otis 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) 17 hr Mommabear 90
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... 21 hr clueless 1
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... Mon copywrite 1
News Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost... Sun abuse 1
News Bills would change how Oklahoma judges are chos... Sun WarForOil 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,271 • Total comments across all topics: 278,859,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC