Sex harassment in statehouses easy to...

Sex harassment in statehouses easy to conceal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

In this Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, Oklahoma state Rep. Dan Kirby, accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants, arrives to testify before a special House committee that is investigating sexual harassment accusations against him at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City. When a sexual harassment scandal erupted in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, the chamber's newly minted leader had to create a closed-door committee to look into the allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr SeekTruth 17,393
News Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h... 5 hr cpeter1313 1
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... 18 hr otis 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) 23 hr Mommabear 90
News Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui... Mon clueless 1
News Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha... Mon copywrite 1
News Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost... Feb 12 abuse 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,268 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC