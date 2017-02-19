Semi drivers walk away from wrong-way...

Semi drivers walk away from wrong-way highway collision

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

First responders say two drivers were "fortunate" to walk away from the scene of an accident that closed down northbound I-35 for hours Sunday. A semi traveling southbound crossed the median fence after the driver passed out behind the wheel, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman told NewsChannel 4. The truck careened into an oncoming semi traveling north.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni... 3 hr senseless 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 hr SeekTruth 17,428
News Rape Victim Connected To Deadly Police Chase De... Sat sadistbunch 1
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Fri Youngin 91
News washington_post_staff Fri USA Today 1
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Feb 15 Black Terror 3
News Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h... Feb 14 cpeter1313 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC