Semi drivers walk away from wrong-way highway collision
First responders say two drivers were "fortunate" to walk away from the scene of an accident that closed down northbound I-35 for hours Sunday. A semi traveling southbound crossed the median fence after the driver passed out behind the wheel, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman told NewsChannel 4. The truck careened into an oncoming semi traveling north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|3 hr
|senseless
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,428
|Rape Victim Connected To Deadly Police Chase De...
|Sat
|sadistbunch
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Youngin
|91
|washington_post_staff
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Feb 15
|Black Terror
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h...
|Feb 14
|cpeter1313
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC