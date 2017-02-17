Scott Pruitt confirmed to lead EPA
Congressional Democrats called for a delay on Pruitt's confirmation after a state judge in Oklahoma ordered Pruitt to release emails between him and energy industry executives. The former attorney general allegedly exchanged thousands of emails with business leaders in oil and gas.
