Runoffs will determine OKC school board races
Stanley Hupfeld and Paula Lewis, candidates for chairman of the Oklahoma City School Board, follow election results on Tuesday. Hupfeld and Lewis face a runoff because neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,398
|Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h...
|Tue
|cpeter1313
|1
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Tue
|otis
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Mommabear
|90
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Mon
|clueless
|1
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Feb 13
|copywrite
|1
|Oklahoma led US in child abuse, neglect by fost...
|Feb 12
|abuse
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC