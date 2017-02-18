Route 66-themed sculptures dedicated in Tulsa's Howard Park
Tulsa officials this week dedicated three Route 66 sculptures chiseled out of Indiana limestone at Tulsa's historic Howard Park. Utah sculptor Patrick Sullivan painstakingly chiseled into the three massive blocks by hand over a period of months.
