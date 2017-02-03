Ross Hits Late FTs, scores 17 As Texa...

Ross Hits Late FTs, scores 17 As Texas Tech Beats Oklahoma

Aaron Ross made 6 of 6 free throws in the final 2:30 and finished with 18 points to help Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 77-69 on Saturday night. Keenan Evans and Justin Gray finished with 14 points apiece for the Red Raiders .

