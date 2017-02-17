Rig count slips in Oklahoma
A drilling rig is seen in Canadian County. Oklahoma's number of active rigs fell one last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,420
|Rape Victim Connected To Deadly Police Chase De...
|14 hr
|sadistbunch
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Fri
|Youngin
|91
|washington_post_staff
|Fri
|USA Today
|1
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Feb 15
|Black Terror
|3
|Oklahoma lawmaker defends pregnant women are 'h...
|Feb 14
|cpeter1313
|1
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC