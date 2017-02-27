Repealing supermajority requirement would allow Oklahoma Legislature to raise taxes
When Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 1992 that required three-quarters approval of the Legislature or a public vote before a tax-increase proposal could become law, anti-tax advocates saw the measure as a return of power to the people after a series of tax-raising bills over the years. Today, as state lawmakers grapple with a budget hole and consider raising taxes and fees, the restriction approved by voters 25 years ago may actually be giving power to a minority of legislators who are opposed to any tax increase or Democrats who are seeking leverage.
