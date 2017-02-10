Real Estate Notes from The Oklahoman for Feb. 11, 2017
Jardini Family Trust, of Salinas, California, bought 103-unit Jasper Gardens Apartments, 2530 N Rockwell Ave., paying $3.865 million, or $37,524 per unit, for its first acquisition in the Oklahoma City area. Mike Buhl, of Commercial Realty Resources Co., handled the sale.
