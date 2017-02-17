Rape Suspect Dies After Tulsa Police ...

Rape Suspect Dies After Tulsa Police Chase Ends With Shooting

A 34-year-old man who led Tulsa Police on a chase Friday evening has died after he was shot by officers. Police say the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force had been looking for David English when they spotted him driving in the 6100 block of South Memorial at about 5 p.m. Officers attempted to stop his vehicle, but they said English took off.

