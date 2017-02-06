Preliminary trial begins for day care...

Preliminary trial begins for day care owner accused of child abuse

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma woman facing charges following the death of a 4-month-old baby went before a judge on Monday. She was arrested for child abuse in July after a 4-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital from her home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,318
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 3 hr Alex 218
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) Sun DuhBears 11,312
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Sun BO DIDDLEY 247
News Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p... Sun relatedtolizareds 3
Furniture Rotan Feb 3 Furniture Rotan 2
News It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla... Feb 3 whatfordinner 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,641,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC