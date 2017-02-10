One of 23 Oklahoma flu deaths is a beloved school teacher
TULSA, OK Kristin Hutcherson, a gym teacher at Hoover Elementary School, has died after being diagnosed with the flu. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported February 9th that the number of deaths from this flu season doubled in one week; 23 people have died from the flu across Oklahoma since the beginning of September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,362
|Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $...
|19 hr
|nappy
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Thu
|youngin
|88
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Feb 8
|taketheirhand
|1
|'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a...
|Feb 7
|gravel
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|Feb 7
|femur
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Feb 7
|Alex
|218
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC