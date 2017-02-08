One More Cold Day Oklahoma, Before Ma...

One More Cold Day Oklahoma, Before Major Warm-Up

5 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A very cold start is underway across northern OK this morning with some locations in the upper teens to lower 20's, including the Tulsa metro in the mid-20's. Highs today will stay in the upper 40's and lower 50's before the major warm-up occurs Friday into Saturday.

Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

