One More Cold Day Oklahoma, Before Major Warm-Up
A very cold start is underway across northern OK this morning with some locations in the upper teens to lower 20's, including the Tulsa metro in the mid-20's. Highs today will stay in the upper 40's and lower 50's before the major warm-up occurs Friday into Saturday.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,349
|Oklahoma State's Food and Agricultural Product ...
|Wed
|taketheirhand
|1
|'I'm at rock bottom,' Oklahomans fighting the a...
|Tue
|gravel
|1
|Investigation Underway After Body Parts Discove...
|Tue
|femur
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|Tue
|Alex
|218
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|Feb 5
|DuhBears
|11,312
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Feb 5
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
