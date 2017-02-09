Oklahoma's IT Cyber Command working t...

Oklahoma's IT Cyber Command working to protect state IT assets...

The Director of Oklahoma's Information Technology Cyber Command told a Oklahoma House of Representatives' committee this week that it is adapting to protect state information technology assets against a new wave of cyber-attacks and crime. The Government Modernization Committee was told that in 2016 Cyber Command protected state government assets from 32,333 cases of unique malware, 762 instances of malicious activity, 392 occasions of unauthorized access and two denial-of-service attacks.

