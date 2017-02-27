Oklahomans to pay $5 more for Real Id...

Oklahomans to pay $5 more for Real Id-compliant licenses

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The Oklahoma Senate has given final legislative approval to a bill to bring the state into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act, at a cost of an additional $5 to Oklahomans for driver's licenses. The bill passed the Senate Tuesday on a 35-11 vote and goes to Gov. Mary Fallin, who is expected to sign it into law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,524
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 13 hr Julie 83,938
News Agenicies come together to investigate new fake... 16 hr Sensemaker 3
News Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol... Feb 26 blackwidow 1
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Feb 26 xxx 4
News Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol' Feb 25 thirddaynotjarsof... 1
News Blanchard Family Moves Into Strongest Habitat F... Feb 24 packagedlies 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,524 • Total comments across all topics: 279,218,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC