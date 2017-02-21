Oklahomans oppose proposed wind tax, ...

Oklahomans oppose proposed wind tax, according advocacy group poll

Almost three-fourths of Oklahoma voters are opposed to Gov. Mary Fallin's proposed half-cent tax on wind generation, according to a new poll sponsored by a wind advocacy group. The State Chamber also is voicing opposition to the plan.

