Oklahoma wind energy tax credit bills...

Oklahoma wind energy tax credit bills moved to House Appropriations Committee

Legislation to end the state's renewable energy production tax credit will likely be heard next week at the Oklahoma Capitol. The credit is available for solar, geothermal and hydroelectric power generation, but wind is by far the most prevalent industry that claims the incentive.

