Oklahoma wind energy tax credit bills moved to House Appropriations Committee
Legislation to end the state's renewable energy production tax credit will likely be heard next week at the Oklahoma Capitol. The credit is available for solar, geothermal and hydroelectric power generation, but wind is by far the most prevalent industry that claims the incentive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,454
|Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ...
|18 hr
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|treason watch
|83,936
|Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di...
|Tue
|fromworm
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Tue
|godsydrome
|1
|Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to...
|Tue
|vetoed
|1
|Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove...
|Tue
|worstination
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC