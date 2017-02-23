Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces...

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces toll hikes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced this week that tolls on the state's turnpikes will increase 12 percent starting March 1. Officials say after the 12 percent increase on March 1, there will be an additional 2.5 percent increase in 2018, and another 2.5 percent increase in 2019. OTA spokesperson Jack Damrill told the Tulsa World that the 12 percent toll increase is expected to generate $26 million a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,459
News Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ... Wed Tea Bag Residue C... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Wed treason watch 83,936
News Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di... Tue fromworm 1
News OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As... Tue godsydrome 1
News Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to... Feb 21 vetoed 1
News Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove... Feb 21 worstination 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,836 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC