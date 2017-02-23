Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces toll hikes

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced this week that tolls on the state's turnpikes will increase 12 percent starting March 1. Officials say after the 12 percent increase on March 1, there will be an additional 2.5 percent increase in 2018, and another 2.5 percent increase in 2019. OTA spokesperson Jack Damrill told the Tulsa World that the 12 percent toll increase is expected to generate $26 million a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.