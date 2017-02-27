Oklahoma Supreme Court Holds Indoor Air Exclusion Permissible
In its recent decision in Siloam Springs Hotel v. Century Sur. Co ., 2017 Okla. LEXIS 15 , the Supreme Court of Oklahoma, on certified question from the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, had occasion to consider the enforceability of an indoor air exclusion in a general liability policy.
