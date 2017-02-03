Oklahoma Sierra Club Chapter Discusses Earthquakes, Fracking, Pruitt Nomination
Thursday, the Green Country Sierra Club met to talk about fracking and earthquakes in Oklahoma; they said Pruitt was never on their side. Senate Republicans in Washington, D.C., changed the rules Thursday to move forward with confirmation of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as the next director of the Environmental Protection Agency.
