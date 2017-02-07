Oklahoma senators vote to confirm Betsy DeVos
The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie. The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.
