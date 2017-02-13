Oklahoma Senator Seeks Changes In Vot...

Oklahoma Senator Seeks Changes In Voter-Approved Drug Laws

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A state senator who wants to undo some of the changes to Oklahoma's drug laws that were approved by voters in November is soliciting input from the public. Shortey maintains Oklahoma voters didn't realize all the implications of their vote in favor of State Question 780, which makes drug possession and some low-level property crimes misdemeanors instead of felonies.

