Oklahoma senator joins battle over controversial 'Death with Dignity Act'
An Oklahoma lawmaker is fighting back against a bill that would give patients in Washington, D.C.the right to choose when it comes to a deadly disease. 'The Death with Dignity Act of 2015' allows patients with a terminal illness who have been given six months to live the right to ask their doctor for life-ending medication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|56 min
|some chick
|2
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,524
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Julie
|83,938
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|17 hr
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Feb 26
|xxx
|4
|Muslims prepare for third 'day at the Capitol'
|Feb 25
|thirddaynotjarsof...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC