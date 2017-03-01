Oklahoma Senate passes Real Id Act bill
Republican Sen. Curtis King, the sponsor of the measure, called it a reasonable bill that allows the state to comply with the federal law "and protect the interests of all of us in the state of Washington". The Senate passed HB1845, the REAL ID bill, with a vote of 35-11 after a lengthy debate Tuesday afternoon.
