Oklahoma Senate Panel Passes Education Savings Account Bill
Legislation creating education savings accounts for Oklahoma public school students has been approved by a state Senate panel in spite of critics who say it will siphon money away from public schools. The Senate Committee on Education voted 9-7 Monday to send the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,435
|Oklahoma House passes bill ending electric chai...
|6 hr
|athought
|1
|Mother Of Slain Baby Petitions For Capital Puni...
|Sun
|senseless
|1
|Rape Victim Connected To Deadly Police Chase De...
|Sat
|sadistbunch
|1
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Youngin
|91
|washington_post_staff
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Feb 15
|Black Terror
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC