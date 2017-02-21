Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting discrimination based on behavior, lifestyle or marriage
There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting discrimination based on behavior, lifestyle or marriage. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:
Dubbed the "Oklahoma Right of Conscience Act," Senate Bill 197 heads to the Senate floor for consideration. Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow, is the author.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Okies don't have a conscience. It's just another attention grabbing ploy by an Okie politician in reaction to something that happened elsewhere. GAys aren't running to the bakeries in droves and forcing tearful Christians to put a man and a man atop a cake.
They already deny services to people they don't like. Police do not provide services to women, only their "buddies."
Waitresses dread the Sunday church crowd because they beotch and demand and leave no tip.
Muslims force single moms to work shifts with only 4 hours sleep on below min. wage.
The list goes on and on.
Law number 10001!
It must take 20 years to pass the bar in Okla.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,448
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|15 hr
|godsydrome
|1
|Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to...
|19 hr
|vetoed
|1
|Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove...
|Tue
|worstination
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Gods
|83,935
|America Hooked: Oklahoma children impacted by a...
|Tue
|mistakeisyours
|1
|Oklahoma House passes bill ending electric chai...
|Mon
|athought
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC