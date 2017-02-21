Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill pro...

Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting discrimination based on behavior, lifestyle or marriage

There are 1 comment on the NewsOK.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting discrimination based on behavior, lifestyle or marriage. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Dubbed the "Oklahoma Right of Conscience Act," Senate Bill 197 heads to the Senate floor for consideration. Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow, is the author.

fromworm

Phoenix, AZ

#1 14 hrs ago
Okies don't have a conscience. It's just another attention grabbing ploy by an Okie politician in reaction to something that happened elsewhere. GAys aren't running to the bakeries in droves and forcing tearful Christians to put a man and a man atop a cake.

They already deny services to people they don't like. Police do not provide services to women, only their "buddies."
Waitresses dread the Sunday church crowd because they beotch and demand and leave no tip.
Muslims force single moms to work shifts with only 4 hours sleep on below min. wage.
The list goes on and on.

Law number 10001!
It must take 20 years to pass the bar in Okla.
Chicago, IL

