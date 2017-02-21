There are on the NewsOK.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting discrimination based on behavior, lifestyle or marriage. In it, NewsOK.com reports that:

Dubbed the "Oklahoma Right of Conscience Act," Senate Bill 197 heads to the Senate floor for consideration. Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow, is the author.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOK.com.