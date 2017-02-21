Oklahoma Senate panel approves Real I...

Oklahoma Senate panel approves Real Id compliance measure

7 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Members of an Oklahoma Senate panel criticized the costs of bringing the state's drivers licenses into compliance with a federal anti-terrorism law before deciding to send the proposal to the floor for a final vote. Following more than one hour of discussion and debate, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 34-9 for the House-passed measure and sent it to the full Senate for consideration.

