Oklahoma Senate panel approves Real Id compliance measure
Members of an Oklahoma Senate panel criticized the costs of bringing the state's drivers licenses into compliance with a federal anti-terrorism law before deciding to send the proposal to the floor for a final vote. Following more than one hour of discussion and debate, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 34-9 for the House-passed measure and sent it to the full Senate for consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans battle over taxes in Kansas, other ...
|44 min
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|treason watch
|83,936
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,450
|Oklahoma Senate panel passes bill protecting di...
|Tue
|fromworm
|1
|OK Bill Seeks To Eliminate 'Incompatibility' As...
|Tue
|godsydrome
|1
|Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she's willing to...
|Tue
|vetoed
|1
|Don't Hit the Brakes on Uninsured Motorist Cove...
|Tue
|worstination
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC