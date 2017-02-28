Oklahoma Senate OKs Bill Changing Ove...

Oklahoma Senate OKs Bill Changing Oversight of Online Insurance Verification

10 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The full Senate has approved legislation to transfer oversight of Oklahoma's Compulsory Insurance Online Verification System for motor vehicle liability policies from the Department of Public Safety to the Oklahoma Insurance Department . Senate Bill 115, authored by Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, is an effort to reduce the number of uninsured drivers in the state, the lawmaker said.

