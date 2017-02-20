Oklahoma restaurant fires 12 employee...

Oklahoma restaurant fires 12 employees who participated in 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest

A restaurant in northeast Oklahoma is causing controversy after firing 12 employees who participated in 'A Day Without Immigrants' protest. The owner of the restaurant says he has a zero tolerance policy in place for those who are a "no call, no show."

