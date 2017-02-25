Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield faces four charges, including resisting arrest

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was booked into jail Saturday morning after being arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while partying in Fayetteville, Ark. Mayfield, who came in third in last year's Heisman Trophy race, "was yelling profanities and causing a scene," according to a police report obtained by Fayettville's 5 News .

