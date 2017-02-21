Oklahoma Public Schools Brace For Add...

Oklahoma Public Schools Brace For Additional Cuts

14 hrs ago

The State Board of Equalization certified there will be a state budget shortfall of $878 million for fiscal year 2018. That shortfall means an additional $11.1 million in general education cuts, and $39.2 million less than expected in the education reform revolving fund.

