Oklahoma Public Schools Brace For Additional Cuts
The State Board of Equalization certified there will be a state budget shortfall of $878 million for fiscal year 2018. That shortfall means an additional $11.1 million in general education cuts, and $39.2 million less than expected in the education reform revolving fund.
