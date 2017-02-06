Oklahoma National Guard Aviation Soldiers Deploy To Middle East
Oklahoma National Guard Aviation Soldiers Deploy To Middle East - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Family and friends bid farewell to 100 Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen from 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion , 149th Aviation Regiment at a special departure ceremony Sunday in Lexington. They are comprised of aviators, maintainers and fuel technicians for CH-47 Chinook helicopters in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield, according to the Oklahoma National Guard.
