Oklahoma moves up to third place in state rankings for wind power

12 hrs ago

Oklahoma added almost 1,200 megawatts of wind capacity in the last three months of 2016 as it leapfrogged California to take third place among the states for wind capacity. Among the new wind farms starting operations at the end of the year was Duke Energy Renewable's 200-megawatt Frontier Windpower project near Blackwell.

