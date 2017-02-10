Oklahoma Mission of Mercy provides mo...

Oklahoma Mission of Mercy provides more than $1.3 Million in Donated Dental Care

The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy's eighth annual event in Woodward provided $1,306,907 in donated dental care over the two-day clinic for people of all ages at no cost to patients. Volunteers performed 10,165 dental procedures for 1,322 patients, averaging $980 worth of dental care per patient.

