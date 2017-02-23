Oklahoma man facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted several underage girls

On Jan. 22, a father contacted police, saying he was concerned Thomas James Brueggen, 18, was in contact with his underage daughters, court documents state. When police questioned Brueggen, he initially denied touching any of the girls; however, reports say he later admitted to touching several underage girls, having oral sex and sex with underage girls and exchanging inappropriate photos with the girls.

