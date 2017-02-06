Oklahoma man dies after being shot at doorstep of Tulsa Super Bowl party
Police tell KJRH that 41-year-old Frederick Green was watching the Super Bowl with his ex-girlfriend and their children at her home. Investigators allege that Green answered the door and shot the 48-year-old victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|26 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|241
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,310
|The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|DuhBears
|11,312
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|22 hr
|BO DIDDLEY
|247
|Oklahoma fans say president delivering on his p...
|Sun
|relatedtolizareds
|3
|Furniture Rotan
|Fri
|Furniture Rotan
|2
|It could soon be harder to get divorced in Okla...
|Feb 3
|whatfordinner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC