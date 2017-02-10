Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls
There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 22 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma man arrested after trying to deposit $700k in fraudulent checks in Wichita Falls. In it, KSWO reports that:
An Oklahoma man was arrested by police after attempting to deposit over $700,000 in fraudulent checks at two Wichita Falls' banks. Wichita Falls police were called to the Wells Fargo in the 2700 block of Southwest Parkway for a possible forgery in progress.
#1 22 hrs ago
There's typically a lot of storytelling in both the Sciences and the Arts in Oklahoma.
Let me guess: was it to benefit the "little children?"
