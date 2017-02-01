Oklahoma man allegedly attempts to es...

Oklahoma man allegedly attempts to escape from jail after receiving prison sentence

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

An Oklahoma man allegedly tried to escape from jail last week after he was sentenced to two years in prison. According to the Guthrie News Page , while detectives were investigating how the inmate, 26-year-old Travion Barber, was injured, they found blood about seven feet up on a wall in the trustee hallway.

